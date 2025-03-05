Tensions Rise Amid Farmers' Protests in Punjab

Tensions between Punjab farmers and the state government have intensified, with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Gurbachan Singh Chhaba condemning Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his conduct. On Wednesday, Chhaba criticized Mann for allegedly leaving a meeting with farmer leaders midway and accused him of siding with the central government.

Chhaba, speaking to ANI, claimed that CM Mann's actions include ordering raids on farmer leaders' homes and detentions, actions he deemed anti-farmer. He asserted their protests would persist until their demands, which he emphasized are not unlawful, are fulfilled.

Simultaneously, farmers gathered in Amritsar, burning effigies of CM Mann, as Samyukt Kisan Morcha alleged the state's suppression of democratic rights. Although CM Mann cited economic concerns due to blockades, his stance has further fueled protests, with significant demonstrations anticipated.

