Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amid Farmers' Protests in Punjab

Farmers in Punjab, led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, are protesting against CM Bhagwant Mann's government, accusing it of anti-farmer actions. They condemned the CM for leaving a meeting midway and allegedly siding with the central government, vowing to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:19 IST
Tensions Rise Amid Farmers' Protests in Punjab
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Gurbachan Singh Chhaba (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions between Punjab farmers and the state government have intensified, with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Gurbachan Singh Chhaba condemning Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his conduct. On Wednesday, Chhaba criticized Mann for allegedly leaving a meeting with farmer leaders midway and accused him of siding with the central government.

Chhaba, speaking to ANI, claimed that CM Mann's actions include ordering raids on farmer leaders' homes and detentions, actions he deemed anti-farmer. He asserted their protests would persist until their demands, which he emphasized are not unlawful, are fulfilled.

Simultaneously, farmers gathered in Amritsar, burning effigies of CM Mann, as Samyukt Kisan Morcha alleged the state's suppression of democratic rights. Although CM Mann cited economic concerns due to blockades, his stance has further fueled protests, with significant demonstrations anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025