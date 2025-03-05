Left Menu

Global Markets Sway Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Targets

The U.S. dollar slipped as a trade war intensified after new tariffs from the U.S., Canada, and China. European markets strengthened, and China outlined fiscal plans during the NPC. Oil prices dropped, while Bitcoin stabilized. Trade uncertainties and economic policies are driving market volatility globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:41 IST
The U.S. dollar remained near a three-month low after the announcement of fresh tariffs by the U.S. and counteractions by Canada and China exacerbated a trade war. European markets experienced growth, with Hong Kong stocks rising, despite the yuan's slight recent decline as China's parliament session kicked off.

China maintained its economic growth target at around 5% for 2025, while planning increased fiscal spending. Simultaneously, the Euro rose following Germany's agreement on a significant infrastructure fund. However, crude oil prices dropped amid global growth concerns, and Bitcoin found stability after a fluctuating week.

Trade tensions continued to cast uncertainty over markets, with U.S. tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods adding pressure. The S&P 500 dropped, yet futures showed recovery signs, highlighting the ongoing volatility influenced by trade policies and economic measures worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

