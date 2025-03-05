Mystery Blast Rocks Gwalior Apartment, Two Injured

In the early hours of Wednesday, an unexpected explosion shook the Galaxy Plaza Apartment in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, injuring two people, including a woman, according to officials.

The blast, which occurred around 2 am on Gwalior-Bhind Road under Gola Ka Mandir police station jurisdiction, left significant damage to several flats within the building, affecting windows and doors, authorities reported.

Emergency services, including firefighters and police, swiftly responded to the incident. The injured individuals were transported to Jaya Arogya Hospital's burn unit. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible chemical cause for the explosion, but official confirmation is pending as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)