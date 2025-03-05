Mystery Blast Rocks Gwalior Apartment, Two Injured
An early morning explosion in a Gwalior apartment injured two individuals and caused significant damage. Authorities are investigating the cause, suspected to be a chemical blast, while the injured receive treatment at Jaya Arogya Hospital. Emergency responders quickly attended to the scene to manage the situation.
In the early hours of Wednesday, an unexpected explosion shook the Galaxy Plaza Apartment in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, injuring two people, including a woman, according to officials.
The blast, which occurred around 2 am on Gwalior-Bhind Road under Gola Ka Mandir police station jurisdiction, left significant damage to several flats within the building, affecting windows and doors, authorities reported.
Emergency services, including firefighters and police, swiftly responded to the incident. The injured individuals were transported to Jaya Arogya Hospital's burn unit. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible chemical cause for the explosion, but official confirmation is pending as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
