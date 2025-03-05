Left Menu

Brookfield Sells 1.6 GW Renewable Portfolio to Gentari in Milestone India Deal

Brookfield Asset Management announced the sale of a 1.6 GW portfolio of solar and wind assets in India to Gentari Renewables. The transaction, executed in two phases, marks Brookfield's first full cycle portfolio monetization in India, underscoring its commitment to renewable energy investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:50 IST
Brookfield Sells 1.6 GW Renewable Portfolio to Gentari in Milestone India Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within the renewable energy sector, Brookfield Asset Management declared on Wednesday the sale of its 1.6 gigawatt solar and wind portfolio in India to Gentari Renewables India. The terms of the sale remain undisclosed.

The transaction is structured in two parts, with the first phase, including 1 GW of operating assets, already completed. This sale is Brookfield's first complete cycle portfolio monetization in India's renewable power and transition segment, according to the firm.

Nawal Saini, Managing Director at Brookfield, highlighted that the deal aligns with their strategy to offer value to stakeholders while contributing to India's energy transition goals. Brookfield's diverse global assets span regions including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, featuring hydroelectric, wind, and solar facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025