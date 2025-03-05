Brookfield Sells 1.6 GW Renewable Portfolio to Gentari in Milestone India Deal

In a significant development within the renewable energy sector, Brookfield Asset Management declared on Wednesday the sale of its 1.6 gigawatt solar and wind portfolio in India to Gentari Renewables India. The terms of the sale remain undisclosed.

The transaction is structured in two parts, with the first phase, including 1 GW of operating assets, already completed. This sale is Brookfield's first complete cycle portfolio monetization in India's renewable power and transition segment, according to the firm.

Nawal Saini, Managing Director at Brookfield, highlighted that the deal aligns with their strategy to offer value to stakeholders while contributing to India's energy transition goals. Brookfield's diverse global assets span regions including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, featuring hydroelectric, wind, and solar facilities.

