VCK Backs TN CM's Call for United Front on Delimitation Issue

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) supports Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin’s call for an All-Party Meeting to discuss parliamentary constituency delimitation. Thirumavalavan, the VCK MP, highlights the adverse effects on southern states and appreciates CM's initiative. The meeting urges uniform delimitation rules and rebukes BJP's absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:33 IST
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Founder-President Thol. Thirumavalavan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP Thol. Thirumavalavan has publicly expressed his party's support for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's initiative to hold an All-Party Meeting concerning the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. Thirumavalavan stressed the potentially detrimental effects such changes might have on southern states, including Tamil Nadu, while commending the Chief Minister's efforts in fostering a collaborative political dialogue.

Thirumavalavan underscored the necessity for a unified political response from the state's leadership, applauding Stalin's effort to rally various parties. He also voiced apprehensions about proposals to increase constituencies, demanding consistent application of the formula across India, and opposing any augmentation in existing constituencies, regardless of the state.

Regarding the absence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the meeting, Thirumavalavan expressed disappointment, emphasizing that their participation would have provided clarity on their stance. He accused Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai of political maneuvering, contrasting this with the stance taken by DMK and its allies. The resolution from the meeting, backed by 58 participating parties, urged Prime Minister Modi to ensure that any delimitation efforts rely on the 1971 population census, maintaining the integrity of India's federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

