EU's Gas Storage Target Extension Sparks Debate

The European Commission unveiled a proposal on Wednesday, advocating for a two-year extension to the European Union's gas storage targets. This move intends to secure energy supply with specific target benchmarks, but has sparked debate due to potential price increases.

The recommendation suggests maintaining a target that EU gas storage facilities be filled to 90% capacity by November 1st each year, supplemented by a series of intermediate goals in the preceding months leading up to the deadline.

To come into effect, this proposal must undergo rigorous negotiations and receive approval from the member states of the European Union, as well as the European Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)