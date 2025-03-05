Left Menu

EU's Gas Storage Target Extension Sparks Debate

The European Commission proposed a two-year extension of EU gas storage targets, aiming for 90% capacity by November. While intended to secure energy supply, some countries are concerned about rising gas prices. The proposal requires negotiation and approval by EU members and the European Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:52 IST
EU's Gas Storage Target Extension Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission unveiled a proposal on Wednesday, advocating for a two-year extension to the European Union's gas storage targets. This move intends to secure energy supply with specific target benchmarks, but has sparked debate due to potential price increases.

The recommendation suggests maintaining a target that EU gas storage facilities be filled to 90% capacity by November 1st each year, supplemented by a series of intermediate goals in the preceding months leading up to the deadline.

To come into effect, this proposal must undergo rigorous negotiations and receive approval from the member states of the European Union, as well as the European Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web 3.0 and decentralized agentic super intelligence: A new era of digital autonomy

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025