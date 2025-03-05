Left Menu

EU Defense Fund Gains German Approval

The German government supports European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposals for a European defense fund, viewing them positively for the continent's collective security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:00 IST
EU Defense Fund Gains German Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a recent development, the German government has expressed support for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposals regarding a European defense fund. A spokesperson confirmed that the initiative is seen as a positive step toward strengthening collective security across Europe.

The endorsement came from Steffen Hebestreit, speaking on behalf of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to Hebestreit, the Chancellor believes that the proposals represent a move in the right direction, signaling Germany's alignment with the broader vision of bolstering defense mechanisms within the European Union.

This initiative aims to enhance the defense capabilities of member states through shared funding and resources, underscoring the importance of unity and collaboration in addressing continental security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web 3.0 and decentralized agentic super intelligence: A new era of digital autonomy

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025