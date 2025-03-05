Left Menu

BP Detects Minimal Leak at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project

BP has identified low-rate gas bubbles at a well in its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project offshore between Mauritania and Senegal. The company expects negligible environmental impact from the leak and no disruption to production activities.

  • Senegal

BP, the British oil and gas conglomerate, announced the detection of low-rate gas bubbles at one of its wells in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, which sits offshore between Mauritania and Senegal.

Despite the leak, BP projects the environmental repercussions to be minimal and reassures stakeholders that production activities will remain unaffected.

This incident underscores BP's ongoing commitment to environmental safety and operational continuity in its global projects.

