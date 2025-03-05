BP Detects Minimal Leak at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project

BP, the British oil and gas conglomerate, announced the detection of low-rate gas bubbles at one of its wells in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, which sits offshore between Mauritania and Senegal.

Despite the leak, BP projects the environmental repercussions to be minimal and reassures stakeholders that production activities will remain unaffected.

This incident underscores BP's ongoing commitment to environmental safety and operational continuity in its global projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)