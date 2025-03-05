Left Menu

Raising Bank Deposit Insurance: Impact on Lenders' Profits

The government is considering raising the deposit insurance limit above Rs 5 lakh, which may have a marginal but notable impact on banks' profits. The recent failure of a cooperative bank prompted these discussions. Changes in insured deposit ratios could affect banks' profits and their return on assets and equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government is actively considering an increase in the deposit insurance limit currently set at Rs 5 lakh, as revealed by Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju. This move, if approved, will be implemented as a response to recent banking challenges.

Icra, a rating agency, stated that while the change might only marginally impact banks' profits, it is of notable concern to lenders. The discussions follow the collapse of the New India Co-operative Bank, which raised concerns about banks' ability to protect depositors' money.

With the proposed hike, banks could face a profit impact ranging from Rs 1,800-12,000 crore annually. This change would also adjust the insured deposit ratio (IDR) and potentially affect the return on assets and equity. The Reserve Ratio might decrease under these new scenarios, reflecting an evolution in the financial safeguarding landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

