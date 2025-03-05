Left Menu

Kejriwal's Vipassana Trip Sparks Political Storm in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal's recent trip to Punjab for a Vipassana meditation session has ignited a political debate. The opposition questions the heavy security, alleging misuse of public funds. As AAP eyes the upcoming elections, speculations over Kejriwal's potential Rajya Sabha entry intensify, stirring further controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:50 IST
Kejriwal's Vipassana Trip Sparks Political Storm in Punjab
Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has become the center of a political storm following his visit to Punjab for a Vipassana meditation retreat. The trip, which began on Tuesday, occurs as AAP aims to solidify its position in the state before impending elections. The controversy was fueled by Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema, who criticized the extensive involvement of the Punjab administration in accommodating Kejriwal, despite his lack of a formal constitutional role.

Cheema expressed his concerns by questioning whether Kejriwal's visit aligned with the simplicity Vipassana advocates, given the significant police presence. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also criticized Kejriwal over alleged misuse of public resources, highlighting the deployment of numerous security vehicles and personnel accompanying Kejriwal on his purportedly private retreat.

Speculation over Arvind Kejriwal's political ambitions has further intensified, as AAP's Sanjeev Arora prepares to contest the Ludhiana West by-election. Arora, who has hinted at Kejriwal's potential move to the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that AAP's seven current representatives in the Rajya Sabha are prepared to vacate their seats if Kejriwal desires. However, AAP maintains that Kejriwal has shown no interest in such a shift as of now. This development comes amid a broader strategic push as AAP navigates its growing influence in Punjab's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025