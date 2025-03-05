Kejriwal's Vipassana Trip Sparks Political Storm in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has become the center of a political storm following his visit to Punjab for a Vipassana meditation retreat. The trip, which began on Tuesday, occurs as AAP aims to solidify its position in the state before impending elections. The controversy was fueled by Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema, who criticized the extensive involvement of the Punjab administration in accommodating Kejriwal, despite his lack of a formal constitutional role.

Cheema expressed his concerns by questioning whether Kejriwal's visit aligned with the simplicity Vipassana advocates, given the significant police presence. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also criticized Kejriwal over alleged misuse of public resources, highlighting the deployment of numerous security vehicles and personnel accompanying Kejriwal on his purportedly private retreat.

Speculation over Arvind Kejriwal's political ambitions has further intensified, as AAP's Sanjeev Arora prepares to contest the Ludhiana West by-election. Arora, who has hinted at Kejriwal's potential move to the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that AAP's seven current representatives in the Rajya Sabha are prepared to vacate their seats if Kejriwal desires. However, AAP maintains that Kejriwal has shown no interest in such a shift as of now. This development comes amid a broader strategic push as AAP navigates its growing influence in Punjab's political landscape.

