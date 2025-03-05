Blaze Extinguished at Baku's Major Oil Refinery

In Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, a fire broke out at the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery on Wednesday, according to emergency services.

The refinery, located in the Nizaminsky district, is a key oil processing site in the country, handling 6.5 million metric tons of oil annually.

Authorities managed to extinguish the fire, averting potential damage to one of Azerbaijan's largest oil facilities.

