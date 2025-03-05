Left Menu

Blaze Extinguished at Baku's Major Oil Refinery

A fire erupted at the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery in Baku's Nizaminsky district. Emergency services successfully extinguished the blaze. The refinery, a major oil processing facility in Azerbaijan, is known for its significant production capacity of 6.5 million metric tons annually, equivalent to 130,000 barrels per day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, a fire broke out at the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery on Wednesday, according to emergency services.

The refinery, located in the Nizaminsky district, is a key oil processing site in the country, handling 6.5 million metric tons of oil annually.

Authorities managed to extinguish the fire, averting potential damage to one of Azerbaijan's largest oil facilities.

