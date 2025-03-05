Guidelines for Usage and Sharing of Optical Fiber Cores in Power System Networks Issued by CEA

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), operating under the Ministry of Power, has released a set of Comprehensive Guidelines for the utilization and sharing of fiber cores from Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) and Underground Fiber Optic (UGFO) cables. These guidelines have been developed through the collaborative efforts of a designated committee led by the Member (Power Systems), CEA, and include contributions from the Central Transmission Utility (CTU), State Transmission Utilities (STUs), the Grid Controller of India Ltd, Transmission Service Providers (TSPs), and other key industry stakeholders.

The primary objective of these guidelines is to establish a standardized and structured framework for the allocation, utilization, and sharing of fiber cores in power transmission networks. By doing so, the CEA aims to maintain a balance between the commercial potential of fiber leasing and the critical necessity of ensuring secure, reliable, and scalable grid operations.

Key Highlights of the Guidelines:

Prioritization of Grid Communication Needs: The highest priority is given to fiber allocation for essential grid communication to ensure the seamless operation of the power network.

A reserve of spare fiber cores is mandated for future grid expansion and contingency requirements. Framework for Sharing Optical Fibers: The guidelines define a structured approach for sharing spare fiber capacity with key stakeholders, including CTU, STUs, TSPs, and other eligible entities.

This ensures optimal resource utilization while preserving essential grid functionalities. Commercial Utilization with Protective Measures: The guidelines allow for the leasing of spare optical fibers for non-grid applications, provided that it does not compromise future grid requirements.

All leasing contracts must include a termination clause, granting a maximum of an 18-month notice period for the reclamation of fiber cores if required for grid operations. Due Diligence and Regulatory Compliance: The guidelines emphasize conducting thorough assessments of future grid communication requirements.

Compliance with relevant regulations under CEA, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERC) is mandatory. Provision for Future Scalability: Utilities are encouraged to install OPGW cables with 48 or 96 fiber cores to accommodate future expansions, last-mile connectivity, and Line-In Line-Out (LILO) requirements.

This strategic planning maximizes the Right of Way (ROW) to support long-term infrastructure needs. Database Management for Transparency: A comprehensive database will be maintained to record fiber allocation and utilization, ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficient resource monitoring. Technological Neutrality in Implementation: The guidelines permit the use of the IEEE C37.94 protocol over shared fibers or dedicated optical fibers to support differential protection schemes.

This provides flexibility in adopting advanced and compatible technologies for grid communication.

Impact on the Power Sector: By promoting efficient allocation, strategic sharing, and optimal utilization of optical fibers, the guidelines aim to enhance the reliability, resilience, and scalability of the power grid. This initiative will facilitate:

Strengthened grid communication security and reliability.

Optimized fiber resource utilization with commercial viability.

Future-ready infrastructure development to meet evolving power system demands.

Compliance with regulatory frameworks ensuring industry-wide standardization.

The complete document detailing these guidelines is available on the official CEA website for reference by all stakeholders, including power transmission entities, regulatory bodies, and industry participants.

Conclusion: The issuance of these guidelines marks a significant step towards achieving a more robust, future-proof power system communication network. By ensuring a strategic balance between power system integrity and commercial fiber utilization, the CEA aims to drive an efficient and technologically advanced power sector ecosystem in India.