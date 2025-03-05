Revamping Public Finance: CAG and Finance Commission's Strategic Dialogue

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, recently engaged in high-level consultations with Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission. These discussions focused on advancing public finance in India by exploring untapped revenue sources and implementing reforms in GST administration.

The talks revealed key fiscal challenges faced by the Union and states, specifically regarding the gap between expenditure and revenues. In response, the CAG detailed various recommendations to enhance revenue collection, such as adopting modern technology and revising market value guidelines.

Furthermore, standardising accounting practices across government levels was underscored to improve transparency and fiscal management. The discussions also addressed financial management issues in local bodies, highlighting the need for increased self-reliance and reduced dependency on central and state grants.

