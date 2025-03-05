Left Menu

Milk prices to be hiked due to rising production costs: Karnataka Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:35 IST
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh on Wednesday said that milk prices will be hiked in response to farmers' demands due to rising production costs. However, he did not specify the timing or extent of the price increase.

''There is a demand from farmers to increase milk prices. We have discussed it, and they are asking for a hike of Rs 10 per litre. We have not yet decided on the exact increase, but we will raise the price after discussing it with the chief minister,'' Venkatesh said in response to a question in the Legislative Council.

He added, ''Production costs are rising daily, so the farmers' demand is reasonable. Keeping both consumers and farmers in mind, we will implement a price increase.'' Earlier, Karnataka Milk Federation chairman Bheema Naik had also hinted at a possible price hike.

KMF markets its dairy products under the 'Nandini' brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

