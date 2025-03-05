Strengthening Security and Standards in Secure Care Centres: National Framework for Child Justice Reform

Experts are continuously refining the norms and standards governing secure care centres, emphasizing both physical security within these facilities and the protection of sensitive information.

The Department of Social Development is currently leading a two-day workshop in Pretoria aimed at enhancing the standards of secure care centres. These facilities provide structured interventions for children in conflict with the law, prioritizing rehabilitation, education, and therapeutic support rather than punitive measures. The ultimate goal is to reintegrate children into society with improved life skills and a renewed sense of responsibility.

Enhancing Security and Policy Collaboration

Speaking at the workshop, the Department of Social Development’s Security Manager, Len Esterhuizen, underscored the critical role of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in shaping security protocols for these centres.

“Secure care centres must align with national security standards to protect children, staff, and sensitive data from breaches or potential threats,” Esterhuizen stated.

A crucial aspect of aligning secure care centres with national security measures is the Integrated Justice System (IJS), a key tool used by the Department of Social Development to manage children in conflict with the law. The Probation Case Management System, operating within the IJS, enables probation officers to track, assess, and manage cases efficiently, ensuring appropriate interventions and placements.

Given the interconnected nature of child justice processes, SAPS's involvement in policy discussions is essential. The Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster (JCPS) also plays a significant role in enhancing overall security measures, combating cybercrime and corruption, improving access to civil justice, and strengthening processes for issuing enabling documents.

National Security Framework for Secure Care Centres

Esterhuizen explained that SAPS adheres to minimum physical security standards, which outline baseline requirements for facility safety. Meanwhile, the State Security Agency provides oversight on national information security policies, regulating the classification, handling, and storage of sensitive records, including identity documentation, criminal records, and case files.

The enforcement of minimum information security standards, as mandated by the State Security Agency and SAPS, ensures both operational and data protection within secure care facilities. Mandatory policies dictate the secure storage and handling of children’s records to prevent breaches and unauthorized access.

Experts at the workshop stressed the importance of confidentiality and stringent security protocols to prevent criminal activities, security threats, and risks to children within these facilities.

Developing a Unified Security Framework

Linda Makhathini, the Social Work Policy Manager at the Department of Social Development, commended the progressive discussions, noting their vital role in ensuring compliance across all secure care centres. She emphasized that security experts will contribute to developing a unified security framework, defining minimum facility security requirements, staff protocols, and information protection measures.

As these discussions progress, the objective is to establish a national security framework that aligns secure care operations with physical and information security regulations. The Department of Social Development, in collaboration with SAPS, the State Security Agency, and the IJS, aims to create a safer, more effective system that upholds children’s rights and dignity.

“This work will culminate in a legal document that will be officially published upon authorization by the Minister of Social Development. It will then be gazetted for public comment before final implementation,” said Senior Legal Officer Advocate Luyanda Mtshotshisa.

Bridging Gaps in Secure Care Services

Leana Goosen, Chief Director of Social Welfare and Restorative Services in the Western Cape and a member of the task team, highlighted the significance of these evolving norms and standards.

“Secure care is one of the most critical services provided by the Department of Social Development, yet it has lacked extensive legislative guidance. These new norms and standards will fill that gap and empower staff in secure care to deliver better services. We are pleased to be part of this essential development,” she said.

As South Africa continues to modernize its child justice system, these reforms will ensure that secure care centres operate efficiently, securely, and in alignment with national policies. By doing so, they will provide a rehabilitative and secure environment that fosters positive change for children in conflict with the law.