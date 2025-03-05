Left Menu

Tripura CM holds 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' session to address citizens' issues

In a continuation of the government's commitment to public welfare, Chief Minister Manik Saha held another successful session of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative on Wednesday, according to a press statement.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:13 IST
In a continuation of the government's commitment to public welfare, Chief Minister Manik Saha held another successful session of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative on Wednesday, according to a press statement. The statement added that this program, launched as a key part of the BJP-led government's focus on citizen service, provides an opportunity for Tripura residents to meet the Chief Minister directly and present their issues.

The session, which saw the participation of citizens from various regions of the state, is a key effort in resolving local problems and addressing the needs of the common people. Under this initiative, the Chief Minister has ensured that people's concerns are heard promptly, further strengthening the government's bond with the public.

This initiative continues to be a vital tool in ensuring that the voices of all citizens, regardless of their location, reach the highest levels of governance. The program has gained considerable attention since the BJP-led government came into power in Tripura two years ago, reinforcing the commitment to transparency and accessible leadership. (ANI)

