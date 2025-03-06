TenneT still weighing sale, IPO of German grid

TenneT, the largest grid operator in the Netherlands and Germany, is still preparing for a sale or IPO of its German operations, the company's CFO said on Thursday.

Talks between the Dutch and German governments over Germany buying TenneT's German operations fell apart last year amid Germany's budget woes.

Anna Freitag was speaking after TenneT presented 2024 results including its plan to improve the countries' electric grids with a $216 investment plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)