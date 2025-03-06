Left Menu

Fire breaks out at multi-level parking in Lucknow's Hazratganj, several vehicles destroyed

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the building as fire tenders worked to bring the fire under control.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:47 IST
Fire breaks out at multi-level parking in Lucknow's Hazratganj, several vehicles destroyed
Fire breaks out at multi-level parking in Hazratganj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a multi-level parking facility in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Thursday, reducing several vehicles to ashes, officials said. Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the building as fire tenders worked to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause behind the fire was however now clear, officials added. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, a massive fire broke out at a wood warehouse in Kanpur. According to Chief Fire Officer, Deepak Sharma, no casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025