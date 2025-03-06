Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 5 people dead in Raipur road accident

The accident happened under the area of Mandir Hasaud police station limits, Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Lal Umed Singh said.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:42 IST
Chhattisgarh: 5 people dead in Raipur road accident
Visuals of the spot of the accident (Photo/Raipur Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed in a road accident which took place at the outskirts of the Chhattisgarh's Raipur, officials said on Thursday. The accident happened under the Mandir Hasaud police station limits, Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Lal Umed Singh said.

Further details of the incident are awaited. Earlier today, in a separate incident, three people were killed and atleast 12 others were injured in a road accident in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 8.10 pm. Out of the total deceased, two are men, while another was a woman. The injured individuals have been admitted to the Primary Health Centre, where they are receiving medical treatment. Two of the 12 injured are seriously injured and have been referred to Narayanpur hospital after first aid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025