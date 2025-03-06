"Not right to say such things, India and Muslim community are with Shami": UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Thursday said that it is not right to say such things about Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami, adding that the whole nation and the Muslim community are with Shami. "The whole India and Muslim community are with Mohammed Shami. Islam is a beautiful religion, and we should definitely think before saying anything to anyone. If it is about Roza, then we have many ways to keep Roza. If someone is travelling or at work, he gets relaxation in Roza. At this time, Mohammed Shami is on a mission to make India win. It is not right to say such things about him," Ansari told ANI.

During Ramzan, the 34-year-old player was seen drinking an energy drink during the semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Earlier, President of All India Muslim Jamaat Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi stoked a controversy by calling Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.

Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God." Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal.

"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match," Maulana Bareilvi said. Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. (ANI)

