Left Menu

Supreme Court Collegium recommends Justice Bagchi of Calcutta HC as SC judge

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended elevation of Justice Joymalya Bagchi, judge of the Calcutta High Court, to the apex court.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:43 IST
Supreme Court Collegium recommends Justice Bagchi of Calcutta HC as SC judge
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the elevation of Justice Joymalya Bagchi, judge of the Calcutta High Court, to the apex court. The resolution of the Collegium stated that on his appointment as apex court judge, Justice Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on October 2, 2031.

Justice Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India, added the resolution. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna stated, "After carefully evaluating merit, integrity and competence and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, the Collegium has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, presently a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India."

Justice Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the High Court at Calcutta on June 27, 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on January 4, 2021. He was repatriated to the High Court at Calcutta on November 8, 2021 and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a judge of the High Court for more than 13 years.

During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court, Justice Bagchi has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law, stated the resolution. It further said that after the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir on July 18, 2013 as Chief Justice of India, there has not been any Chief Justice of India from the High Court at Calcutta.

On the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan on May 24, 2031, Justice Bagchi would become Chief Justice of India. However, he will serve as CJI for a short duration since he will retire in October 2031. "The Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the bench of the Supreme Court is represented by only one judge from the High Court at Calcutta. Justice Bagchi stands at Sl. No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices. The Collegium has, therefore, unanimously resolved to recommend that Justice Bagchi be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025