Inland Waterways Authority of India signs MoU with J-K to boost river cruise tourism

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), to boost river cruise tourism on three National Waterways in J-K, the ministry said in a release on Thursday. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Chintan Shivir being held in Srinagar in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur. Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Satish Sharma; Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, TK Ramachandran; Chairman, IWAI, Vijay Kumar along with other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India has been actively promoting cruise tourism in India. The agreement with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the statement, aims to further boost tourism, generate employment, boost economic growth, and provide a new mode of leisure/budget tourism on rivers in J-K. Of the 111 national waterways in the country, the Union Territory of J-K has three declared national waterways: the River Chenab (NW-26), the River Jhelum (NW-49), and the River Ravi (NW-84).

"With the vision to promote river cruise tourism, various cruise circuits were announced for development - spanning from Kashmir to Kerala and Assam to Gujarat - in the recently concluded Second Meeting of Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC). Within a period of two months, IWAI took a significant step to develop river cruise tourism in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for an approximate cost of Rs 100 crore". Under the framework of MoU, the IWAI will provide waterside infrastructure, i.e., ten floating jetties and landside infrastructure comprising of a waiting hall and other amenities for cruise passengers. Out of ten, two floating jetties will be installed at Akhnoor and Reasi (near Jammu) the declared portion of River Chenab (NW-26); seven floating jetties at Pantha Chowk, Zero Bridge, Amira Kadal, Shah-e-Hamdan, Safa Kadal/Chattabal Shrine, Sumbal Bridge and Gund Prang (in Srinagar and Bandipora) River Jhelum (NW-49) and one jetty at Sohar on River Ravi (NW-84). Additionally, IWAI will develop navigational fairways by executing dredging wherever required, provide navigational aids and conduct regular hydrographic surveys for the safe plying of vessels in these waterways, it added.

The J&K government will provide land for the construction of landside facilities, facilitate all statutory clearances, and appoint cruise operators in identified sectors of the three National Waterways. The IWAI will also provide any technical assistance required by the J-K government, the statement added. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able guidance of Sarbananda Sonowal, IWAI has been making several infrastructural interventions to develop waterways as a robust engine of growth. "With its concerted efforts, IWAI is expanding its footprint throughout the country and is presently working towards capacity augmentation of NW 1, NW 2, NW 3 and NW 16 among other waterways by means of developing IWT terminals, fairways through end-to-end dredging contracts, navigational aids like night navigation facility, navigational locks among others".

"With proactive steps like developing cruise terminals and related infrastructure, IWAI is working towards promoting river cruise tourism by utilising the immense potential of rivers in the country. The Authority has rolled out initiatives to boost cruise tourism on the River Ganga and River Brahmaputra. The success of the world's longest cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, underlines the same. The partnership between IWAI and the Jammu and Kashmir government is an exciting initiative that promises to promote sustainable tourism practices while stimulating local economic growth and enhancing the tourist experience," the statement added. (ANI)

