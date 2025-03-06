Left Menu

Odisha: Fire engulfs several boats at Paradip fishing port in Jagatsinghpur; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at the Paradip Fishing Port in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday, destroying several boats.

06-03-2025
A massive fire broke out at the Paradip Fishing Port in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday, destroying several boats, officials said. Upon receiving the information, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and started the operation.

The fire has been brought under control. No casualties or injuries were reported, officials said. Paradip Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Niranjan Behera said that 12 fire tenders were deployed to bring the fire under control.

"The fire at Paradip Fishing Harbour is now under control. There is no apprehension of any casualties. Around 10-12 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames," ADM Behera told ANI. According to locals, six of the affected boats were large vessels, while the other six were smaller Vhutubuti boats.

The exact cause of the fire was not clear. To prevent panic, police personnel from five different stations were deployed in the area. Senior officials, including the Paradip Additional District Magistrate and Additional Superintendent of Police, were also present. (ANI)

