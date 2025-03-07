MP: Three die after roof of coal mine collapses in Betul

Three workers died after the roof of a coal mine collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Chhatarpur mine located in the Pathakhera area of Sarni town in Betul district.

Speaking to ANI, Nishchal N Jhariya, Superintendent of Police of Betul, stated that soon after receiving the information, the rescue operation teams immediately went to the spot of incident, and around 7.00 pm, they recovered the bodies of the three workers. The families of the victims have been informed, and their bodies will be handed over to them after all legal procedures are done, the official added.

"In a sad incident, we received information that the roof of a coal mine of the WCL has collapsed, and several people were trapped under it. The incident took place in the underground 'Chhatarpur' mine in the Pathakhera area of Sarni town. We immediately started rescue operations, and at around 7.00 - 7.15 pm, we recovered the bodies of three workers. Their families have been informed about the incident and the body will be handed over to them after all legal procedures," the SP told ANI. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

