Left Menu

Russian rouble steadies with market focused on geopolitics

The rouble could see a new wave of strengthening should exporters decide to start preparing for large month-end tax payments earlier than usual given the rouble's relative strength, he added. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $70.02 a barrel, after falling to its lowest level since late 2021 earlier this week.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 13:49 IST
Russian rouble steadies with market focused on geopolitics

The Russian rouble traded in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar on Friday, largely consolidating gains made in the previous session as geopolitical developments continue to dominate investor sentiment. The rouble is up against the dollar this year, mostly thanks to expectations of improved relations between Moscow and Washington that could produce some kind of conflict resolution in Ukraine and a possible easing of sanctions against Russia.

By 0812 GMT, the rouble was down 0.4% at 89.35 to the dollar in over-the-counter market trade. In the last week, the Russian currency has gradually pulled back from a more than six-month high reached in late February. Against the Chinese yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble was down 0.2% to 12.30.

"The news background is likely to remain moderately positive in the short term," said Promsvyazbank analyst Denis Popov. The rouble could see a new wave of strengthening should exporters decide to start preparing for large month-end tax payments earlier than usual given the rouble's relative strength, he added.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $70.02 a barrel, after falling to its lowest level since late 2021 earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025