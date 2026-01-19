Diplomatic Push in Davos: Ukraine's Quest for Peace with Russia

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's top negotiator, announced continued peace talks with U.S. officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos, after recent discussions in Florida.

The Florida meetings with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner centered on security and Ukraine's post-war recovery, though no agreements were reached.

Amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts, Ukraine seeks clear U.S. support against Russian aggression, as recent strikes have severely impacted Ukrainian infrastructure.

