Left Menu

Diplomatic Push in Davos: Ukraine's Quest for Peace with Russia

Ukraine's negotiator, Rustem Umerov, is set to continue peace talks with U.S. officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Previous discussions with U.S. teams focused on security and recovery plans. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, recent Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure highlight the challenges and urgency of finding a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 02:43 IST
Diplomatic Push in Davos: Ukraine's Quest for Peace with Russia

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's top negotiator, announced continued peace talks with U.S. officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos, after recent discussions in Florida.

The Florida meetings with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner centered on security and Ukraine's post-war recovery, though no agreements were reached.

Amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts, Ukraine seeks clear U.S. support against Russian aggression, as recent strikes have severely impacted Ukrainian infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026