Left Menu

Bihar Stands United for Women's Empowerment: Statewide Pledge Against Harassment

All male employees of the Bihar government will pledge against harassment and violence towards women and girls on International Women's Day. The state will recognize women's achievements, with cultural events and awards in districts. The theme focuses on rights, equality, and empowerment for women and girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:39 IST
Bihar Stands United for Women's Empowerment: Statewide Pledge Against Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to reinforce gender equality, all male employees of the Bihar government will take a solemn pledge this Saturday, coinciding with International Women's Day, to oppose any form of harassment or violence against women and girls.

The global day, celebrated every March 8, honors women's accomplishments and the theme this year, 'For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,' beckons for concerted action towards an inclusive future.

Additional Chief Secretary Harjot Kaur Bamhrah emphasizes the state's commitment to transform this pledge into tangible action through district-level events, recognizing commendable women and girls, and fostering a secure environment for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025