Bihar Stands United for Women's Empowerment: Statewide Pledge Against Harassment

In a significant move to reinforce gender equality, all male employees of the Bihar government will take a solemn pledge this Saturday, coinciding with International Women's Day, to oppose any form of harassment or violence against women and girls.

The global day, celebrated every March 8, honors women's accomplishments and the theme this year, 'For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,' beckons for concerted action towards an inclusive future.

Additional Chief Secretary Harjot Kaur Bamhrah emphasizes the state's commitment to transform this pledge into tangible action through district-level events, recognizing commendable women and girls, and fostering a secure environment for all.

