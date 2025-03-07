Left Menu

U.S. Initiative to Refill Oil Reserve: A $20 Billion Effort

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright aims to secure $20 billion to restore the nation's depleted oil reserve, aligning with President Trump's plan to refill it to maximum capacity, ensuring optimal security for the American public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:10 IST
U.S. Initiative to Refill Oil Reserve: A $20 Billion Effort

In a bid to bolster national energy security, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is set to pursue up to $20 billion to replenish the nation's oil reserves. This move is in line with President Donald Trump's ambition to restore the reserve to its full capacity, as reported by Bloomberg News.

During his interview with Bloomberg, Wright underscored the initiative's goal of restoring the holdings 'just close to the top,' ensuring the reserve can operate efficiently. 'Ultimately, that's what it was built for — to have maximum security for the American people,' Wright asserted.

President Trump reiterated last month his administration's commitment to refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rapidly. He also criticized former President Joe Biden for using the reserve as a tool to decrease gasoline prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025