U.S. Initiative to Refill Oil Reserve: A $20 Billion Effort

In a bid to bolster national energy security, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is set to pursue up to $20 billion to replenish the nation's oil reserves. This move is in line with President Donald Trump's ambition to restore the reserve to its full capacity, as reported by Bloomberg News.

During his interview with Bloomberg, Wright underscored the initiative's goal of restoring the holdings 'just close to the top,' ensuring the reserve can operate efficiently. 'Ultimately, that's what it was built for — to have maximum security for the American people,' Wright asserted.

President Trump reiterated last month his administration's commitment to refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rapidly. He also criticized former President Joe Biden for using the reserve as a tool to decrease gasoline prices.

