PM Modi Unveils Massive Development Plans in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

In a bold move to advance the economic and social landscape of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of transformative initiatives. Addressing attendees in Silvassa, Modi emphasized the profound impact of affordable healthcare through Jan Aushadhi centers, which offer medicines at significantly reduced prices.

Modi highlighted a burgeoning industrial sector and significant tourism potential as key contributors to the region's growth. Fresh investments and new industries are creating substantial job opportunities, particularly benefiting marginalized groups and enhancing local economies. The government's commitment extends to boosting tourism, with new attractions and infrastructure aimed at drawing both domestic and international visitors.

Connectivity improvements also took center stage with the announcement of a new bullet train station and expanded road networks, envisioning enhanced accessibility and economic integration. Modi reflected on the region's transformation, commending local governance and development strides as benchmarks for nationwide aspirations.

