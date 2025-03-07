Unstoppable Women: Maharashtra's Cleanliness Crusaders

In the bustling city of Latur, Maharashtra, a group of women have emerged as community heroes, transforming their lives through resilience and determination. Despite facing personal hardships, including loss and abandonment, these women have taken the wheel, not only of garbage collection vehicles but of their destinies.

Inspired by Sanjay Kamble of Janadhar Sevabhavi Sanstha, they began anew, embracing roles as drivers for Latur Municipal Corporation's waste management. With support from Kamble and essential training, these women secured bank loans to fund their new careers, finding respect and earning the title 'swachhata tai' or cleanliness sisters.

Archana Gaikwad, one of these pioneering women, reflects on the journey from uncertainty to empowerment. She emphasizes the importance of breaking traditional confines to pursue independence, proving that women can excel beyond household duties, all while ensuring her children's education progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)