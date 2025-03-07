Left Menu

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Siddaramaiah's Strategic Vision Amid Fiscal Challenges

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 16th budget, focusing on five guarantee schemes and Brand Bengaluru amid state fiscal challenges. The 2025-26 budget prioritizes development, jobs, and social welfare. Despite fiscal deficits, it emphasizes fiscal discipline and development for fostering equality and boosting the state's economy.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled his record 16th budget, worth over Rs 4 lakh crore, emphasizing the government's five guarantee schemes and 'Brand Bengaluru,' while criticizing the union government's impact on state finances.

The 2025-26 budget, deemed 'development-oriented,' underscores welfare programs, urban development, job creation, and governance reforms, despite opposition backlash. With a revenue deficit of Rs 19,262 crore, it continues the pattern of a revenue-deficit budget.

Siddaramaiah assured investment in infrastructure and priority sectors like education and health, ensuring resource accessibility and fiscal discipline, aiming for long-term growth and economic justice amidst fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

