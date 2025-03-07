Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Siddaramaiah's Strategic Vision Amid Fiscal Challenges
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 16th budget, focusing on five guarantee schemes and Brand Bengaluru amid state fiscal challenges. The 2025-26 budget prioritizes development, jobs, and social welfare. Despite fiscal deficits, it emphasizes fiscal discipline and development for fostering equality and boosting the state's economy.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled his record 16th budget, worth over Rs 4 lakh crore, emphasizing the government's five guarantee schemes and 'Brand Bengaluru,' while criticizing the union government's impact on state finances.
The 2025-26 budget, deemed 'development-oriented,' underscores welfare programs, urban development, job creation, and governance reforms, despite opposition backlash. With a revenue deficit of Rs 19,262 crore, it continues the pattern of a revenue-deficit budget.
Siddaramaiah assured investment in infrastructure and priority sectors like education and health, ensuring resource accessibility and fiscal discipline, aiming for long-term growth and economic justice amidst fiscal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)