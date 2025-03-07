Left Menu

Delhi Court Rejects Kapil Mishra's Plea in MCC Violation Case

The Rouse Avenue Court has dismissed Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra’s appeal, challenging the trial court's decision to summon him over an alleged Model Code of Conduct violation during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. The court upheld charges against Mishra, citing his controversial remarks about 'Pakistan' as influential in inciting communal disharmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:18 IST
Delhi Court Rejects Kapil Mishra's Plea in MCC Violation Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Rouse Avenue Court has dismissed an appeal by Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra that challenged the trial court's authority to summon him on alleged charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

The case centers around remarks reportedly made by Mishra in January 2020, wherein he allegedly utilized the term 'Pakistan' in a context that the court described as being capable of inciting hatred and communal polarization among voters. Special Judge Jitendra Singh rejected Mishra's plea, emphasizing the Election Commission's duty to ensure a fair electoral process.

The court maintained that the evidence, including a complaint filed by the returning officer and related documents, was sufficient for the trial court to take cognizance of the offense under Section 125 of the RP Act. Despite Mishra's arguments disputing the application of Section 125, the court concluded that his statements indirectly targeted a religious community, a violation of electoral conduct regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025