Delhi Court Rejects Kapil Mishra's Plea in MCC Violation Case

In a significant legal development, the Rouse Avenue Court has dismissed an appeal by Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra that challenged the trial court's authority to summon him on alleged charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

The case centers around remarks reportedly made by Mishra in January 2020, wherein he allegedly utilized the term 'Pakistan' in a context that the court described as being capable of inciting hatred and communal polarization among voters. Special Judge Jitendra Singh rejected Mishra's plea, emphasizing the Election Commission's duty to ensure a fair electoral process.

The court maintained that the evidence, including a complaint filed by the returning officer and related documents, was sufficient for the trial court to take cognizance of the offense under Section 125 of the RP Act. Despite Mishra's arguments disputing the application of Section 125, the court concluded that his statements indirectly targeted a religious community, a violation of electoral conduct regulations.

