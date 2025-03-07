Coal India and IIT Hyderabad Collaborate to Establish Centre for Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero

In a significant step towards sustainable coal utilization and achieving India’s net-zero goals, Coal India Limited (CIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), to establish the Centre of Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) in Hyderabad. This strategic collaboration is aimed at advancing clean coal technologies and diversifying coal utilization pathways in an environmentally sustainable manner.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal & Mines, by P M Prasad, Chairman of CIL, and Prof. B S Murty, Director of IIT-H. The agreement underscores the government’s commitment to fostering research and development (R&D) in India’s coal and energy sectors, aligning with national sustainability goals.

Financial Backing and Sustainability

CIL’s management has sanctioned Rs. 98 Crores to IIT-H for a five-year period to establish CLEANZ as a Centre of Excellence (CoE). Beyond this initial funding, the Centre aims to be financially self-sustainable through research grants, industry collaborations, and technology commercialization.

This move is a part of CIL’s broader strategy, approved by its Board in July 2024, to allocate R&D expenditure towards reputed government institutions and research bodies. The initiative is undertaken under the National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER), an independent R&D arm of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), CIL’s mine development and consultancy unit.

Scope and Key Areas of Research

CLEANZ will focus on cutting-edge Technology Readiness Level (TRL) research for sustainable coal usage. Some key areas of research include:

Enhanced Coal Bed Methane (CBM) and Coal Mine Methane (CMM) Recovery

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Technologies

Coal Gasification and Syngas Utilization

Energy Efficiency and Conservation Techniques

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Applications in Coal Mining

Critical Mineral Extraction and Beneficiation Technologies

Training and Capacity Building

In addition to R&D, CLEANZ will play a crucial role in training and upskilling CIL officials and industry professionals in emerging coal technologies. The Centre will facilitate hands-on training, workshops, and industry-academic collaborations to drive technological advancements and enhance workforce capabilities in coal sector innovation.

A Step Towards Net Zero

CLEANZ envisions net-zero coal utilization with a special emphasis on low-grade and rejected coal. By developing sustainable and cost-effective methodologies, this initiative is expected to reduce emissions, enhance resource efficiency, and contribute to India’s clean energy transition.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in India’s coal sector, reinforcing CIL’s commitment to sustainable and responsible coal usage while supporting the country’s long-term energy security goals.

Stay tuned for further developments on the CLEANZ project and its contributions to India’s clean energy ambitions.