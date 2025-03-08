U.S. Weighs Easing Sanctions on Russia's Energy Sector Amid Ukraine Peace Talks

The U.S. government is exploring options to ease sanctions on Russia's energy sector as part of a strategy to swiftly offer relief should Moscow agree to end the Ukraine conflict, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Earlier reports indicated plans to potentially lift sanctions on Russian entities and individuals, but it remained unclear if the energy sector would be included. Now, with Russia as a major global oil and gas producer, the U.S. has targeted the sector in a bid to cut off war-related funding by capping Russian oil exports.

Preparatory discussions, potentially laying groundwork for future talks between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, underscore the complexities of geopolitics, as easing sanctions could be a pivotal element of a peace deal while balancing the potential impacts on global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)