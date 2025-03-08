Left Menu

U.S. Weighs Easing Sanctions on Russia's Energy Sector Amid Ukraine Peace Talks

The U.S. is considering easing sanctions on Russia's energy sector to facilitate peace talks amid the Ukraine war. This move could enable swift relief if an agreement is reached. The White House has tasked the Treasury with preparing options, acknowledging the complex geopolitical and economic factors involved in such decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 01:00 IST
The U.S. government is exploring options to ease sanctions on Russia's energy sector as part of a strategy to swiftly offer relief should Moscow agree to end the Ukraine conflict, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Earlier reports indicated plans to potentially lift sanctions on Russian entities and individuals, but it remained unclear if the energy sector would be included. Now, with Russia as a major global oil and gas producer, the U.S. has targeted the sector in a bid to cut off war-related funding by capping Russian oil exports.

Preparatory discussions, potentially laying groundwork for future talks between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, underscore the complexities of geopolitics, as easing sanctions could be a pivotal element of a peace deal while balancing the potential impacts on global energy markets.

