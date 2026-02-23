Peace Talks and Prisoner Exchanges: Hope on the Horizon for Ukraine

The potential for new peace talks between Russia and Ukraine was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, hinting that discussions could happen by the end of the week.

During an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Novyny.Live, Zelenskiy's aide indicated that the talks might take place in the coming days. The negotiations follow previous rounds aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.

Kyrylo Budanov mentioned the possibility of a significant prisoner of war exchange, possibly larger than the last, when 157 POWs were exchanged. Specific numbers, however, were not disclosed.

