Ukraine War: Funding Cuts Threaten Lifeline for Women

Four years into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 5,000 women and girls have been killed and at least 14,000 injured — with 2025 marking the deadliest year yet. But beyond the battlefield, a third crisis is unfolding: the collapse of funding for women-led and women’s rights organizations that provide frontline protection and life-saving services.

A new UN Women report warns that deep foreign assistance cuts are dismantling critical support systems for women and girls at a time when humanitarian needs are surging and energy infrastructure attacks are crippling daily life.

$52.9 Million Funding Gap

The report, The Impact of Foreign Assistance Cuts on Women’s Rights and Women-Led Organizations in Ukraine, reveals that women-led organizations are projected to lose at least $52.9 million by the end of 2026 due to funding reductions in 2025 and 2026.

One in three women’s rights organizations surveyed say they may survive only six months or less under current funding levels.

If cuts continue, at least 63,000 women and girls could lose access to life-saving services in 2026, including:

Gender-based violence prevention and response

Legal aid and protection services

Psychosocial support

Emergency shelter and humanitarian assistance

Livelihoods and recovery support

Those most at risk — women in frontline and rural areas, older women, female-headed households and women and girls with disabilities — are expected to be hit hardest.

Compounded by Energy Crisis and Escalating Attacks

The funding crisis comes amid intensified hostilities and widespread energy infrastructure destruction. Millions of Ukrainians face rolling blackouts, limited heating and disrupted water supply during harsh winter conditions.

In central Kyiv, 76-year-old Valentina has been without heating for days, with electricity available for only one hour daily. She warms herself using a gas stove — a stark reminder of the war’s impact on civilian life.

According to the Gender in Humanitarian Action (GiHA) Working Group in Ukraine — co-chaired by UN Women, NGO Girls and CARE Ukraine — energy shortages are severely disrupting women’s organizations’ ability to operate, access vulnerable populations and protect staff safety.

The real toll of casualties and protection gaps is likely far higher than reported figures suggest.

Frontline Organizations at Breaking Point

Women-led organizations have been central to Ukraine’s humanitarian response since the start of the invasion — delivering emergency aid, documenting violations, supporting survivors of violence and advocating for gender-responsive recovery.

But shrinking budgets are forcing many to reduce staff, cut outreach programs or suspend services entirely.

“Women’s organizations in Ukraine are the first to stand with women and girls in crisis — and the force behind sustaining protection, dignity and hope,” said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous.

“The current funding cuts are severing their life-saving operations. More sustained funding is needed so that they can keep delivering essential services.”

Risk to Gender-Responsive Recovery

Beyond immediate humanitarian services, funding cuts threaten long-term recovery and peacebuilding efforts.

Women’s organizations play a critical role in:

Supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence

Promoting women’s participation in local governance and reconstruction

Monitoring human rights violations

Advocating for inclusive recovery policies

Without sustained financing, gender-responsive recovery efforts risk being sidelined — undermining prospects for an inclusive and durable peace.

Urgent Call for Sustained Support

UN Women continues to invest in women-led groups in Ukraine, but officials stress that predictable, multi-year funding is essential to prevent collapse.

As attacks intensify and humanitarian needs grow, the report underscores that cutting support for grassroots women’s organizations does not simply reduce programming — it removes protection systems at the very moment they are needed most.

With 2025 already the deadliest year for women and girls since the full-scale invasion began, advocates warn that failing to restore funding will deepen vulnerabilities, widen protection gaps and weaken the foundations of Ukraine’s recovery.