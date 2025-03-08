Left Menu

Leaders Emphasize Women’s Pivotal Role on International Women's Day

Andhra Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Naidu, Governor Nazeer, and YSRCP chief Reddy, emphasized the importance of International Women’s Day. They highlighted women's roles in societal development, leadership, and nation's progress. Their statements stressed promoting women's rights and gender equality as impacting both families and the broader community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In celebration of International Women's Day, prominent figures in Andhra Pradesh, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, have conveyed their best wishes, emphasizing the day's significance in promoting gender equality and women's rights.

Chief Minister Naidu remarked that recognizing Women's Day is more than a tradition; it's a duty to society. He noted, "Women's development is key to societal growth, and we are committed to this objective," he stated on 'X'.

Governor Nazeer echoed these sentiments, saying from Raj Bhavan, "Women have consistently led in nation-building and securing national integrity, peace, and harmony." Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy added, "Thriving women lead to prosperous families and a flourishing nation," highlighting the broader societal benefits of empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

