Leaders Emphasize Women’s Pivotal Role on International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women's Day, prominent figures in Andhra Pradesh, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, have conveyed their best wishes, emphasizing the day's significance in promoting gender equality and women's rights.

Chief Minister Naidu remarked that recognizing Women's Day is more than a tradition; it's a duty to society. He noted, "Women's development is key to societal growth, and we are committed to this objective," he stated on 'X'.

Governor Nazeer echoed these sentiments, saying from Raj Bhavan, "Women have consistently led in nation-building and securing national integrity, peace, and harmony." Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy added, "Thriving women lead to prosperous families and a flourishing nation," highlighting the broader societal benefits of empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)