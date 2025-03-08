Left Menu

Temple Complex Near Completion: Holi Festival Impacts Ram Temple Construction Timeline

The construction of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya faces delays due to the Holi festival, pushing completion to April 15. Chairman Nripendra Misra highlights a statue installation and mentions the intricate sculptures adorning the temple. Key landmarks include the ongoing setup of Ram Darbaar and various challenges in landscaping.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra announced on Saturday that the Holi festival celebrations will influence the timeline for the completion of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, pushing the estimated completion date to around April 15. Misra noted that many workers would return home for Holi, affecting the work schedule. Meanwhile, the temple eagerly anticipates the arrival of the Goswami Tulsidas statue for installation.

Misra further elaborated that about 20,000 cubic feet of stone remain to be placed, with plans for all statues both inside and outside the temple rampart to arrive by April 30. The installation of these statues is slated to occur between March 25 and April 15. Earlier, in January, Misra had stated that construction would conclude by March.

During a review meeting, Misra assured reporters that the temple complex construction would be finalized on time. The establishment of the Ram Darbaar on the first floor and the placement of iconographic idols are among the concluding activities. He also highlighted the landscaping efforts across approximately 20 acres, acknowledging challenges in developing Parkota, the temple's circumambulatory path. The temple stands as a testament to traditional Nagara architecture, supported by 392 pillars and adorned with intricate sculptures of deities.

