Empowering Women: Delhi's Call to Action for Health and Equality

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the need to enhance the city's healthcare system and prioritize women's education for societal growth, while participating in an Equality Walkathon. The event highlighted women's contributions and advocated for gender equality through a panel discussion on health and workplace challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:21 IST
Delhi Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has underscored the importance of bolstering the city's healthcare system and maintaining a focus on women's education, as integral facets of a progressive and inclusive society.

Addressing the Equality Walkathon organized by Fortis Hospital at Shalimar Bagh on International Women's Day, Gupta reaffirmed the government's dedication to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative. She emphasized that empowering women through education and healthcare is critical for societal advancement.

The event, which brought together about 400 participants, aimed at promoting gender equality and rights for women. It featured a Women's Empowerment Programme with panel discussions on health and workplace equality, spotlighting the essential contributions of women, particularly within the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

