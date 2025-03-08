Empowering Women: Delhi's Call to Action for Health and Equality
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the need to enhance the city's healthcare system and prioritize women's education for societal growth, while participating in an Equality Walkathon. The event highlighted women's contributions and advocated for gender equality through a panel discussion on health and workplace challenges.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has underscored the importance of bolstering the city's healthcare system and maintaining a focus on women's education, as integral facets of a progressive and inclusive society.
Addressing the Equality Walkathon organized by Fortis Hospital at Shalimar Bagh on International Women's Day, Gupta reaffirmed the government's dedication to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative. She emphasized that empowering women through education and healthcare is critical for societal advancement.
The event, which brought together about 400 participants, aimed at promoting gender equality and rights for women. It featured a Women's Empowerment Programme with panel discussions on health and workplace equality, spotlighting the essential contributions of women, particularly within the healthcare sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rekha Gupta Takes Helm: Delhi's New CM Celebrated by Thousands
Rekha Gupta: Delhi's New CM Ushers Change with Ayushman Bharat Approval
Rekha Gupta's Ambitious Start: Tackling Delhi’s Road and Water Woes
Rekha Gupta's Swift Governance Vision for Delhi
Rekha Gupta Makes History as Delhi's New Chief Minister