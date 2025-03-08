Empowering Women: Celebrating Progress on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to women, emphasizing the significance of their prosperity for societal advancement. He reiterated his government's commitment to women's upliftment through multiple initiatives.

Among the measures implemented by Jagan's administration were over 32 schemes enhancing women's confidence and progress across various fields. Noteworthy is the pioneering legislation reserving half of the nominated positions for women, the first of its kind in the nation. The appointment of tribal and Dalit women to prestigious roles further highlights this empowerment drive.

In a safety-focused effort, the 'Disha' system was introduced to create a secure environment for women, resonating with the belief that revering women invites divinity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to women's contributions by allowing women to take over his social media platforms, while a landmark Vande Bharat Express was fully operated by an all-women crew, as per a Central Railway announcement.

