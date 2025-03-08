Left Menu

Empowering Women: Celebrating Progress on International Women's Day

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlights his administration's efforts to uplift women, including over 32 empowering schemes. The 'Disha' system emphasizes safety, and innovative policies reserve 50% of roles for women. Celebratory initiatives include women-led Vande Bharat Express and PM Modi's tribute to 'Nari Shakti'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:50 IST
Empowering Women: Celebrating Progress on International Women's Day
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of International Women's Day, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to women, emphasizing the significance of their prosperity for societal advancement. He reiterated his government's commitment to women's upliftment through multiple initiatives.

Among the measures implemented by Jagan's administration were over 32 schemes enhancing women's confidence and progress across various fields. Noteworthy is the pioneering legislation reserving half of the nominated positions for women, the first of its kind in the nation. The appointment of tribal and Dalit women to prestigious roles further highlights this empowerment drive.

In a safety-focused effort, the 'Disha' system was introduced to create a secure environment for women, resonating with the belief that revering women invites divinity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to women's contributions by allowing women to take over his social media platforms, while a landmark Vande Bharat Express was fully operated by an all-women crew, as per a Central Railway announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025