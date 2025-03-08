Celebrating Women's Empowerment Through a Spirited Cycle Rally

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, spearheaded a significant cycle rally at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana on Saturday, marking the celebration of International Women's Day. Mandaviya emphasized the rally's role in showcasing women's determination and leadership in sports.

The cycling event coincided with the Chintan Shivir, a national conference discussing India's Olympic aspirations for 2028 and the bid for the 2036 Summer Games. The event, attracting wellness and spiritual centre members, saw the launch of the ASMITA newsletter to promote the 'Sports For Women' mission.

Prominent figures, including Olympian coach Pulella Gopichand, praised ASMITA's efforts in empowering women in sports. The rally, led by Assam's Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, emphasized cycling's health benefits. Mandaviya's 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative encourages nationwide cycling participation to bolster fitness and combat lifestyle diseases.

