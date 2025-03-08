Delhi Govt Unveils Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Empowering Women with Rs 5,100 Crore Scheme

The Delhi Government on Saturday announced a transformative scheme, Mahila Samridhi Yojna, aimed at empowering the women of Delhi through a Rs 5,100 crore annual financial initiative. This groundbreaking program, designed to ensure economic stability and social advancement, particularly targets women from underprivileged backgrounds.

Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a committee has been established to implement the scheme. Key ministers, including Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra, are members of the committee. This initiative aligns with the Delhi Government's vows in the Sankalp Patra to prioritize women's welfare and economic independence.

To uphold transparency and efficiency, the initiative will employ Aadhaar-based e-KYC technology for seamless distribution of financial benefits. An online portal is being developed to streamline applications for the scheme. The launch of this scheme coincided with International Women's Day, further emphasizing its role in fostering a self-reliant community of women in Delhi. As part of a pre-poll promise, the scheme also aligns with BJP's commitment to support women financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)