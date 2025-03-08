MCD Cracks Down on Tax Defaulters and Unauthorized Businesses in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a rigorous crackdown on property tax defaulters by attaching 12 properties across Samaypur Badli and Swaroop Nagar, the MCD announced on Saturday. This decisive step was taken after property owners failed to settle their tax liabilities punctually, as stated in an MCD release.

Eight properties in Samaypur Badli and four in Swaroop Nagar have been attached as their owners did not clear their dues timely. The MCD reiterated its firm commitment to upholding tax compliance, urging all property owners and occupants to submit their tax returns and pay by the March 31, 2025 deadline.

To prevent penalties, taxpayers are advised to fulfill their property tax obligations promptly. For their convenience, all property tax offices at zonal offices and headquarters will remain operational on Saturdays until March 31, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Simultaneously, the MCD is also targeting unauthorized spas, restaurants, and hotels to increase its revenue streams. Mayor Mahesh Kumar, addressing a press event at the MCD headquarters, highlighted numerous resident complaints about illegal establishments across Delhi.

Mayor Kumar emphasized that these businesses bypass necessary licenses, causing significant revenue deficits. Municipal Health Officers have been instructed to compile a list of unauthorized entities, with legal proceedings looming. The mayor reiterated the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD's determination to tackle public grievances and enhance regulation adherence.

The mayor asserted that improved revenue collection from these initiatives would empower the corporation to initiate additional welfare projects for Delhi's residents. (ANI)

