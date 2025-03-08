Left Menu

India's Space Tech Revolution: Driving Governance & Global Leadership

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights India's expanded role in space technology, underlining its impact on governance, economy, and international stature. From boosting transparency to spearheading regional space leadership, India's strategic advances are transforming sectors like agriculture and defense, with ambitious plans for future space missions and a burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:12 IST
India's Space Tech Revolution: Driving Governance & Global Leadership
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at the "Good Governance" Conclave by the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the transformative impact of space technology on India's governance. No longer limited to rocket launches, space tech now enhances transparency, citizen engagement, and reduces corruption, he explained.

Underscoring India's advancements, Singh highlighted initiatives such as the "Swamitva Yojana," utilizing satellite mapping for land management, and marking significant contributions to national defense. He lauded India's role as a regional space leader, where neighboring countries rely on its satellite systems, and emphasized the space sector's role in agriculture and disaster preparedness.

Singh projected India's space economy to grow from USD 8 billion to USD 44 billion, boosted by private participation fostered under Prime Minister Modi's vision. He celebrated the thriving space startup ecosystem and outlined ambitious future missions, targeting human spaceflight and lunar exploration, positioning India as a global space powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025