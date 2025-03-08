India's Space Tech Revolution: Driving Governance & Global Leadership

In a recent address at the "Good Governance" Conclave by the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the transformative impact of space technology on India's governance. No longer limited to rocket launches, space tech now enhances transparency, citizen engagement, and reduces corruption, he explained.

Underscoring India's advancements, Singh highlighted initiatives such as the "Swamitva Yojana," utilizing satellite mapping for land management, and marking significant contributions to national defense. He lauded India's role as a regional space leader, where neighboring countries rely on its satellite systems, and emphasized the space sector's role in agriculture and disaster preparedness.

Singh projected India's space economy to grow from USD 8 billion to USD 44 billion, boosted by private participation fostered under Prime Minister Modi's vision. He celebrated the thriving space startup ecosystem and outlined ambitious future missions, targeting human spaceflight and lunar exploration, positioning India as a global space powerhouse.

