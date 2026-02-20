AI Cannot Replace Integrity, Says Dr Jitendra Singh at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, delivered a powerful keynote at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, asserting that while Artificial Intelligence can transform systems, it can never substitute human integrity.

“Artificial Intelligence can substitute everything on this planet, but it cannot substitute integrity,” the Minister said. “AI can transform systems, improve efficiency and expand access, but it cannot replace human integrity.”

The address came during a session titled “AI for Viksit Bharat: The Capacity Building Imperative,” which brought together policymakers, administrators and experts to deliberate on the convergence of governance reform, institutional learning and AI-driven public service delivery.

Human-Centric AI Guided by PM Modi’s “MANAV” Vision

Dr. Singh invoked the mantra “MANAV,” cited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that India’s AI journey must remain human-centric and citizen-focused.

He described governance and capacity building as dynamic processes that must evolve continuously in an era of rapid technological transition.

“In today’s fast-moving world, institutions must constantly upgrade themselves to remain future-ready,” he noted.

Political Leadership Driving Future-Ready Governance

The Minister said one of the most encouraging aspects of India’s transformation is a political leadership willing to embrace futuristic ideas.

Recalling that AI-driven governance would have been unimaginable in official discourse 15 years ago, he credited Prime Minister Modi’s reform-oriented approach for creating an enabling environment where innovation and governance reforms advance together.

Removing Outdated Rules, Moving Toward Trust-Based Governance

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the government’s efforts over the last decade to remove nearly 2,000 outdated rules that had outlived their relevance.

He said many of these regulations were designed for a different era and could not have anticipated today’s technological advancements.

The simplification of procedures, including eliminating unnecessary attestations and redundant practices, reflects India’s shift toward trust-based governance.

Capacity Building Commission: Making Learning a Habit

The Minister explained that the Capacity Building Commission was conceived to ensure that learning becomes a continuous institutional habit.

Public servants, he said, must not only learn new practices but also develop the capacity to keep learning in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

He noted that blending best practices from the public and private sectors has strengthened governance reforms and helped build more agile systems.

Digital Public Goods as Citizen-Centric Governance Tools

Referring to Digital Public Goods (DPGs), Dr. Singh said the terminology may be new, but the essence is rooted in the principle of public good.

He reiterated the government’s long-standing vision of:

Maximum governance, minimum government

Transparency and accountability

Ease of living for citizens

“Technology is an enabler, not the end,” he stressed.

Hybrid Model: AI Plus Human Intelligence Works Best

Sharing practical experiences, Dr. Singh cited the evolution of the CPGRAMS grievance redressal system.

While disposal rates improved through digital processing, citizen satisfaction did not always match the numbers. This led to introducing a stronger human interface alongside AI-driven mechanisms.

“The most effective model is a hybrid one, combining Artificial Intelligence with Human Intelligence,” he said.

AI in Healthcare: Efficiency With Human Trust

The Minister also highlighted AI-assisted telemedicine, where digital tools operate alongside physical doctors.

While AI enhances efficiency and reach, the presence of a human doctor reassures patients and builds trust — a model especially suited to India’s diverse linguistic and social realities.

Governance “MODEL” Framework for Ethical Capacity Building

Dr. Singh referred to the governance “MODEL” framework articulated by Prime Minister Modi:

M oral and Ethical Systems

O utcome-oriented and Accountable Governance

D ebt and National Solvency

E quity through Accessible and Inclusive Systems

Legitimacy and Validity

He remarked that true capacity building lies not in memorising acronyms, but in internalising their meaning and translating them into action.

Ethical Use Is the Real Test of Technology

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the ultimate measure of technological advancement is ethical responsibility.

AI may transform systems and expand access, but integrity remains irreplaceable.

“The responsibility to use technology wisely rests ultimately with individuals and institutions,” he said.