Six Workers Feared Trapped in Ludhiana Factory Collapse

In a tragic incident in Ludhiana's focal point area, a factory building has collapsed, leaving six workers feared trapped under the debris. Local officials confirmed the collapse on Saturday, prompting an immediate response from rescue teams.

Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, Jitendra Jorwal, stated that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are actively involved in the rescue operations. "In the Focal Point 8 area, we received information this evening about the factory collapse," Jorwal informed reporters, adding that a comprehensive magisterial inquiry will be conducted to uncover the cause of the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared his concerns on social media, urging the administration to swiftly assess the situation. He expressed his wishes for the safe recovery of those impacted. As the efforts continue, further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)