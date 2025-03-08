Six Workers Feared Trapped in Ludhiana Factory Collapse
A factory building in Ludhiana collapsed, trapping six workers. Rescue operations are ongoing with NDRF teams on site. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has called for an assessment of the situation, while a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The situation remains tense as work continues.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Ludhiana's focal point area, a factory building has collapsed, leaving six workers feared trapped under the debris. Local officials confirmed the collapse on Saturday, prompting an immediate response from rescue teams.
Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, Jitendra Jorwal, stated that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are actively involved in the rescue operations. "In the Focal Point 8 area, we received information this evening about the factory collapse," Jorwal informed reporters, adding that a comprehensive magisterial inquiry will be conducted to uncover the cause of the incident.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared his concerns on social media, urging the administration to swiftly assess the situation. He expressed his wishes for the safe recovery of those impacted. As the efforts continue, further updates are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Congress to Introduce New Faces in 2027 Assembly Polls
Bajaj Electricals Faces Rs 14.08 Crore GST Demand in Punjab
Punjab's New Initiative to Empower Future Generations
Punjab's IPS Shuffle: A Major Reshuffle in Law Enforcement Leadership
Punjab Police Crack Down on Gangster-linked Target Killing Module