Honoring the Pioneering Women of India's Constituent Assembly

On the occasion of International Women's Day celebrations at Parliament House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla honored the 15 women of India's Constituent Assembly, recognizing their lasting contributions to the nation's democratic structure.

Birla highlighted India's rich tradition of valuing motherhood, strength, and resilience, noting the indispensable role women continue to play in shaping societal progress.

He praised women's advancements across fields including governance, space, and education, advocating for increased support for women-led development and education as keys to true gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)