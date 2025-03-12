Left Menu

Joint Operation Foils Major Heroin Smuggling in Tarn Taran

In a joint operation, BSF and Punjab Police seized 523 grams of suspected heroin in Tarn Taran district's border area, acting on intelligence reports. This effort is part of the larger war on drugs in Punjab, which recently led to the arrest of 75 drug smugglers.

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) alongside the Punjab Police successfully intercepted a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday evening. Acting on specific intelligence about a suspicious packet in the border vicinity, authorities initiated a comprehensive search operation.

By approximately 08:15 pm, the search team recovered one packet, weighing 523 grams, wrapped meticulously in yellow adhesive tape with a copper wire loop, from Village Wan, Tarn Taran. The BSF Punjab Frontier highlighted the operation's success, attributing it to reliable intelligence and adept coordination between BSF and Punjab Police, effectively thwarting another drug smuggling attempt into Punjab.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab's war on drugs, titled "Yudh Nashian Virudh," has been intensified. On March 5, Punjab Police arrested 75 drug smugglers, seizing 27.7 kg of heroin and Rs 3.06 lakh in drug profits. Operations, instructed by DGP Gaurav Yadav, spanned across all 28 police districts, resulting in the registration of 48 FIRs statewide.

Special DGP Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, disclosed that 200 police teams, comprising over 1,300 personnel led by 80 gazetted officers, conducted raids at 356 locations. The police also seized 400 grams of opium and 2060 intoxicant tablets, checking 416 suspicious individuals during this statewide crackdown.

