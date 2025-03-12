Shahjahanpur's Unique Holi: Tradition Meets Security Measures
In Shahjahanpur, an age-old Holi tradition involves a unique procession known as 'Laat Sahab,' where participants throw colors, shoes, and slippers at a chosen person on a buffalo cart. This year, heightened security measures have been implemented, including drone surveillance and a large police presence, to ensure a safe celebration.
Shahjahanpur is gearing up for its uniquely traditional Holi celebration, known as 'Laat Sahab.' This 300-year-old event features a procession where a designated 'Laat Sahab' is paraded on a buffalo cart while participants hurl colors and footwear at him. The spectacle offers a distinctive twist on India's vibrant festival of colors.
In preparation for this year's celebrations, SP Rajesh S stated that extensive security measures have been put in place. "We started the peace committee meeting a month ago and demanded the required number of security forces. Around 3500 personnel will be deployed, and we have covered all mosques on both sides of the procession route," he explained. Surveillance will be conducted via drones and CCTV cameras.
The security focus also extends to unique processions, including the Bade Laat Sahab and Chhote Laat Sahab, which differentiate Shahjahanpur's Holi from others nationwide. Rajesh added, "We've enlisted forces from various districts and paramilitary support to ensure safety. The district administration is taking extraordinary precautions, deploying a sizable police force to maintain order and security throughout the festivities."
