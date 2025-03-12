Left Menu

Shahjahanpur's Unique Holi: Tradition Meets Security Measures

In Shahjahanpur, an age-old Holi tradition involves a unique procession known as 'Laat Sahab,' where participants throw colors, shoes, and slippers at a chosen person on a buffalo cart. This year, heightened security measures have been implemented, including drone surveillance and a large police presence, to ensure a safe celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:10 IST
Shahjahanpur's Unique Holi: Tradition Meets Security Measures
Mosques in Shahjahanpur covered in yellow tarpaulin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shahjahanpur is gearing up for its uniquely traditional Holi celebration, known as 'Laat Sahab.' This 300-year-old event features a procession where a designated 'Laat Sahab' is paraded on a buffalo cart while participants hurl colors and footwear at him. The spectacle offers a distinctive twist on India's vibrant festival of colors.

In preparation for this year's celebrations, SP Rajesh S stated that extensive security measures have been put in place. "We started the peace committee meeting a month ago and demanded the required number of security forces. Around 3500 personnel will be deployed, and we have covered all mosques on both sides of the procession route," he explained. Surveillance will be conducted via drones and CCTV cameras.

The security focus also extends to unique processions, including the Bade Laat Sahab and Chhote Laat Sahab, which differentiate Shahjahanpur's Holi from others nationwide. Rajesh added, "We've enlisted forces from various districts and paramilitary support to ensure safety. The district administration is taking extraordinary precautions, deploying a sizable police force to maintain order and security throughout the festivities."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025