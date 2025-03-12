Survey Highlights Urgent Need for Decent Work Standards in Indonesia’s Marine Fishing Sector

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) have unveiled key findings from a comprehensive survey on working conditions in Indonesia’s marine fishing sector. Conducted between November 2023 and September 2024, the survey assessed employment conditions aboard marine fishing vessels, highlighting critical challenges related to recruitment, employment contracts, earnings, occupational safety, and forced labour.

Covering 3,396 fishers across 18 ports—including Sea Fisheries Ports (PPS), Nusantara Shipping Ports (PPN), Coastal Waters Ports (PPP), and Fish Landing Bases (PPI)—the survey integrates both quantitative and qualitative research, including focus group discussions, key informant interviews, and stakeholder consultations. The findings emphasize the urgent need for policy reforms to ensure fair treatment and protection for fishers.

Key Findings: Violations of Fundamental Labour Rights

Recruitment and Migration Irregularities: Fishers face exploitative recruitment practices that fail to align with national and international labour standards, particularly ILO Convention No. 188 on Work in Fishing. Many are trapped in debt bondage, heightening their vulnerability to forced labour and human trafficking. Lack of Employment Contracts: Over 90% of fishers do not have a written work agreement. Limited literacy and understanding of contractual obligations leave many unaware of their rights, increasing the risk of exploitation. Excessive Working Hours: Irregular work-rest cycles make it difficult to enforce standardized labour regulations, with fishers often enduring extreme work hours with little rest. Unstable Payment Methods: More than two-thirds of fishers receive earnings through catch-sharing arrangements, with only 4.5% earning regular wages. This leaves many vulnerable to income instability and economic insecurity. Inadequate Social Protection: 71% of fishers lack employment-related social security (BPJS Ketenagakerjaan), and more than half do not have access to health insurance (BPJS Kesehatan). Unsafe Working Conditions: Hazards onboard include exposure to severe weather, inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), poor vessel conditions, lack of safety measures, extreme fatigue, and interpersonal conflicts. Low Union Participation: Only 10% of surveyed fishers belong to unions. The absence of collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) limits their ability to negotiate fair employment terms. Child Labour Concerns: The study found that 0.7% of fishers—more than 600 children—were engaged in child labour. Additionally, nearly 47% of all workers started fishing before the age of 18, suggesting a broader child labour issue. Forced Labour Indicators: Approximately 1,000 fishers (1.5% of the surveyed workforce) were found to be in forced labour, often subjected to coercion such as withheld passports, wage deductions, threats of job loss, physical violence, and deceptive recruitment practices.

Actionable Steps: Priorities for Reform

To address these issues, the survey recommends ten urgent actions:

Align national laws with international labour standards for decent work in the fishing sector. Enforce fair recruitment practices to prevent debt bondage and trafficking. Formalize employment contracts to ensure all fishers have written agreements. Improve fishers’ technical skills and knowledge of workplace rights. Enhance social protection literacy and simplify registration for workers in the informal sector. Strengthen occupational safety and health (OSH) enforcement on fishing vessels. Promote unionization and establish collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) for fair employment terms. Eliminate child labour, forced labour, and human trafficking in the marine fishing sector. Develop trade agreements to expand market access while ensuring compliance with decent work standards. Improve inter-agency data coordination for better oversight and evidence-based policymaking.

ILO and BRIN Urge Immediate Reforms

Simrin Singh, ILO Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, emphasized the importance of reliable data in tackling forced labour in the fishing industry. “As a maritime nation, Indonesia considers the fisheries sector to be one of its key industries. This survey represents ILO’s commitment to establishing safe and decent working conditions, enhancing productivity, and protecting workers from exploitation and forced labour,” she stated.

Nawawi, Head of the Population Research Centre at BRIN, stressed the significance of the survey’s findings in shaping national policies. “The data collected provides a crucial reference for improving governance in Indonesia’s marine fishing sector and ensuring better protections for workers,” he noted.

The findings underscore the urgent need for Indonesia to strengthen labour protections in the marine fishing industry. By aligning policies with international standards, enforcing fair recruitment practices, and enhancing worker protections, Indonesia can advance towards a sustainable and ethical fishing sector.